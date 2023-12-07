Speculation spread rapidly online that the third installment of James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise had received an official title — “Avatar: The Seed Bearer.”

However, franchise producer Jon Landau has shut down the rumors, confirming that no title has yet been designated for the sci-fi sequel expected in 2025.

“I’m qualified to tell you that that is not the title for ‘Avatar 3,’” Landau said in a Wednesday interview with ComicBook.com. “That’s what my Wikipedia page says? That is getting changed tonight!”

While plot details remain mostly under wraps for “Avatar 3,” Landau previously hinted to Empire that the sequel will highlight an antagonistic tribe of Na’vi called the Ash People. This clan is said to be led by Varang, a role led by “Game of Thrones” alum Oona Chaplin — an actress who also happens to be Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter.

The release timeline for Cameron’s next trio of “Avatar” sequels is undergoing some cosmic growing pains, as well, with the acclaimed director previously announcing updated premieres for his continued Na’vi chronicles.

“Avatar 3” has been pushed from December 2024 to Dec. 19, 2025. Likewise, both “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” have each been pushed multiple years, with “Avatar 4” shifting to Dec. 21, 2029 from 2026.

The proposed franchise finale, “Avatar 5,” meanwhile, has taken the longest journey, shifting from 2028 to Dec. 19, 2031. By the time “Avatar 5” reaches theaters, an astonishing 22 years will have passed since “Avatar” first introduced Pandora and the Na’vi to audiences in 2009.