‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ and ‘Zootopia 2’ Join the Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Wicked: For Good” reclaims the No. 1 position a month ahead of its highly anticipated theatrical release on Nov. 21. NFL Football moves up one spot to No. 2, while Netflix’s “Stranger Things” dips to No. 3. “Tron: Ares” jumps to No. 4 following its Oct. 10 release, while “Superman” drops one spot to No. 5.

Universal Pictures’ “Black Phone 2,” in theaters, joins the list at No. 6. and “Wednesday” returns at No. 7. “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” the third film in the “Avatar” franchise, lands at No. 8 two months ahead of its Dec. 19 release. The video game “Marvel Rivals” jumps in at No. 9, following a recent update that featured a character addition and Halloween-themed content. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 hit “Zootopia,” “Zootopia 2”, in theaters Nov. 26, debuts at No. 10.

Weekly Top 10 (Oct. 11 – 17)