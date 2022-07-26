The fifth Avengers film, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” has found a director, as have numerous other films in Marvel’s Phase 5 and 6.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton will direct “The Kang Dynasty,” a Marvel spokesperson confirmed.

Additionally, Marvel has set several other directors on the various Phase 5 projects dated and announced at Comic-Con over the weekend. Directing “Blade” is “Mogul Mowgli” filmmaker Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli). Julius Onah is directing “Captain America: New World Order.” And Jake Schreier (“Paper Towns”) is directing “Thunderbolts.”

THR first reported the news.

More to come…