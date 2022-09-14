Screenwriter Jeff Loveness, who most recently wrote “Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania,” will write the script for the fifth Avengers film, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is attached to direct. Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige is producing.

Loveness broke out as one of the writers on the animated series “Rick and Morty,” and before that was a writer on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Loveness is the latest “Rick and Morty” alum to join the MCU — writer Michael Waldron penned “Loki” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and Emmy-winning “Pickle Rick” episode writer Jessica Gao is the head writer on “She-Hulk.”

Kang is played by Jonathan Majors, who was first introduced in a different form in the first season of “Loki.” But he’ll make his formal debut in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which opens in theaters Feb. 17, 2023.

The character of Kang the Conqueror first appeared in Marvel Comics way back in 1963, in an issue of “Fantastic Four.” That iteration wasn’t quite Kang either, but a variant known as Rama-Tut, while “Kang” debuted in an issue of “The Avengers” in 1964.

He is a time-traveling entity who has many different past and future selves, which poses a problem for those trying to pin him down.

“The Kang Dynasty” is also the name of a 16-part “Avengers” storyline that was written by Kurt Busiek, which ran from 2001-2002. That storyline found Kang returning from the future and taking over the entire planet Earth, with the Avengers assembling to try and stop him.

Whereas Thanos aimed to wipe out half the population of the universe, we could very well see Earth come under the control of Kang in the next major “Avengers” movie.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” is scheduled to debut on May 2, 2025.

Loveness is repped by UTA and LBI Entertainment.

Deadline first reported the news