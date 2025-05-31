Avowed Diddy Hater 50 Cent Says He’ll Reach Out to Trump to Stop Pardon Consideration ‘So He Knows How I Feel’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, aka one of Diddy’s most prolific haters, plans to reach out to Donald Trump in light of the president’s comment that he would consider pardoning Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for his alleged crimes.

“He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. Im gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy,” Jackson wrote on Instagram Friday.

The commentary came after Trump told Fox News’ Peter Doocey of a potential Combs pardon: “Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking.”

Doocey also noted Trump once mentioned a friendship with Combs in an episode of “The Apprentice.”

“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening — and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage. I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years,” Trump said. “He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, he sort of … that relationship busted up, from what I read — I don’t know, he didn’t tell me that — but I’d read some, little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

“You know, it’s different. You become a much different person when you run for politics and you do what’s right. I could do other things, and I’m sure he’d like me, and I’m sure other people would like me, but it wouldn’t be as good for our country. As we said, our country is doing really well because of what we’re doing, so I can’t — it’s not a popularity contest, so I don’t know.”

“I would certainly look at the facts — If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me,” Trump concluded.

Jackson and Combs’ feud goes back to at least 2006 when the former released the diss track “The Bomb” and accused Combs of being involved in the 1997 shooting death of Notorious B.I.G., something Diddy staunchly denied.