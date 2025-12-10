Introducing TheWrap’s Awards Tracker, a Data-Driven Guide to the Oscar Race

TheWrap is thrilled to announce the launch of our new Awards Tracker, a brand new product that offers a data-driven snapshot of the awards race based on historic trends.

Here’s how it works: our tracker sifts through more than 50,000 data points to reflect the precursor awards that are the greatest indicators of success at the Academy Awards, dating back to 2000.

So as the critics awards, guild awards and everything in between get started, the Awards Tracker will be updated every Friday with the latest data points to offer a ranked-list of contenders in eight major Oscar categories: Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay and Adapted Screenplay.

To visit the Awards Tracker, click here.

The Awards Tracker is based only on numbers, but unbiased doesn’t always mean correct. As every awards season has underdogs and history-makers, there are going to be candidates that the statistics overlook. After all, as the Academy continues to change and get more international, surprises and upsets are only becoming more common.

That’s where our new newsletter The Voting Booth comes in. Written by Casey Loving, a Wrap awards reporter and all-around Oscar fanatic, The Voting Booth provides an inside look at the awards race every week – who’s up, who’s down, what insiders are saying and more.

To subscribe to The Voting Booth, join our Awards Season newsletter list here.