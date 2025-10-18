Aziz Ansari Wants to Finish ‘Being Mortal’ 3 Years After Bill Murray Misconduct Allegations Shut It Down

Aziz Ansari is still hopeful his 2022 comedy-drama “Being Mortal” will be made. Production on the movie, which was pulled after allegations of misconduct were waged against its star Bill Murray, was set to be Ansari’s directorial debut.

“At some point, it’d be great to finish it,” Ansari told Entertainment Weekly. “I have some of the stuff edited. There’s so much stuff in it that we’re all really proud of.”

The movie also stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

Ansari, who most recently directed “Good Forturne,” also told the outlet he’s still figuring out his next move. “I’m not sure what I’m gonna do next,” he explained. “But I would love to finish that. The project is something that means a lot to all of us, and it definitely comes up. Maybe there’s a world where we’ll finish it at some point.”

In October 2022, Murray was accused by a female production staffer on “Being Mortal” of inappropriate behavior that involved kissing her face and body while they both wore masks. Several outlets at the time reported Murray straddled the younger female assistant and that she was “horrified,” maintaining it was a sexual advance while Murray said it was a joke.

Murray looked back on the allegations in an April 2025 conversation on The New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast. “It wasn’t like I touched her, it was just, I gave her a kiss through a mask, through another mask, to another person. And it wasn’t, she wasn’t a stranger,” he said.

“I thought I knew someone, and I did not,” he later added. “And I thought it was, I certainly thought it was light, and I thought it was funny. And to me it’s still funny.”