Pamela Adlon’s ‘Babes’ Acquired by Neon

Film stars “Broad City” breakout Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, Hasan Minhaj and John Carroll Lynch

Pamela Adlon Ilana Glazer Babes
Getty Images

Neon has acquired the domestic rights to the Pamela Adlon comedy film “Babes,” according to an insider with knolwedge of the project.

The independent film stars stars Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, Hasan Minhaj and John Carroll Lynch. The film was screened outside of the recent Toronto Film Festival.

Adlon, who is an Emmy winner for “Better Things,” made her feature directorial debut on “Babes.” The script was written by Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz.

Glazer, best known for breaking out and winning an Emmy on “Broad City,” co-stars in the pregnancy comedy along with Michelle Buteau in a story about an aggressively single woman who after becoming pregnant from a one-night stand leans on her married best friend and mother of two to guide her through gestation and beyond.

Ilana Glazer (Photo Credit: TheWrap)
Read Next
'Broad City' Star Ilana Glazer Calls AMPTP's Treatment 'Criminal,' 'Dehumanizing' and 'Unprofitable' (Video)

Producers are Susie Fox, Ilana Glazer, Josh Rabinowitz, Ashley Fox and Breean Pojunas.

The deal for domestic was made by FilmNation Entertainment, Range Media Partners and CAA Media Finance. International sales are currently being handled by FilmNation.

“Babes” was financed by by Range Media Partners and FilmNation.

Adlon’s acclaimed “Better Things,” which she co-created, ended after five seasons on FX back in 2022. She had directed over 40 episodes of the series and the show was nominated for two Emmys throughout its run.

"Origin"
Read Next
Neon Nabs Ava DuVernay's 'Origin' Ahead of Venice Premiere for Late 2023 Release

Deadline first reported the news.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.