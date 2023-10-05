Pamela Adlon’s ‘Babes’ Acquired by Neon

Neon has acquired the domestic rights to the Pamela Adlon comedy film “Babes,” according to an insider with knolwedge of the project.

The independent film stars stars Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, Hasan Minhaj and John Carroll Lynch. The film was screened outside of the recent Toronto Film Festival.

Adlon, who is an Emmy winner for “Better Things,” made her feature directorial debut on “Babes.” The script was written by Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz.

Glazer, best known for breaking out and winning an Emmy on “Broad City,” co-stars in the pregnancy comedy along with Michelle Buteau in a story about an aggressively single woman who after becoming pregnant from a one-night stand leans on her married best friend and mother of two to guide her through gestation and beyond.

Producers are Susie Fox, Ilana Glazer, Josh Rabinowitz, Ashley Fox and Breean Pojunas.

The deal for domestic was made by FilmNation Entertainment, Range Media Partners and CAA Media Finance. International sales are currently being handled by FilmNation.

“Babes” was financed by by Range Media Partners and FilmNation.

Adlon’s acclaimed “Better Things,” which she co-created, ended after five seasons on FX back in 2022. She had directed over 40 episodes of the series and the show was nominated for two Emmys throughout its run.

Deadline first reported the news.