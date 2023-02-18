“Babylon,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and TK have won the top feature film awards at the Art Directors Guild’s 27th annual ADG Excellence In Production Design Awards, which took place on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

“Babylon” won in the Period Feature Film category, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won for Fantasy Feature Film category and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” won for Contemporary Feature Film. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won Animated Feature Film. (Del Toro was also the recipient of the William Cameron Menzies Award.)

Winners in the television categories included “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” “Pachinko,” “Severance,” “Saturday Night Live,” “How I Met Your Father,” “Our Flag Means Death” and the 94th Academy Awards.

In the 16 years since the current configuration of Art Directors Guild Awards categories was established, the Oscar winner for Best Production Design has first won an ADG award 13 times. The ADG winner for period film has won the Academy Award seven times, the fantasy winner has taken the Oscar five times and the contemporary winner has done it once.

This year’s Oscar nominees in the category are “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “Elvis” and “The Fabelmans.”

The winners:

FEATURE FILM CATEGORIES

Period Feature Film:

“Babylon” (Production designer: Florencia Martin)

Fantasy Feature Film:

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Production designer: Jason Kisvarday

Contemporary Feature Film:

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Production designer: Rick Heinrichs)

Animated Feature Film:

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Production designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle)

TELEVISION, COMMERCIAL AND SHORT-FORM CATEGORIES

One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series:

“Pachinko”: “Chapter One” (Production designer: Mara LePere-Schloop)

One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar” (Production designer: Ramsey Avery)

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series:

Severance: “Good News About Hell” (Production designer: Jeremy Hindle)

Television Movie or Limited Series:

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Production designer: Tamara Deverell)

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series:

“Our Flag Means Death”: “Pilot” (Production designer: Ra Vincent)

Multi-Camera Series:

“How I Met Your Father”: “Pilot” (Production designer: Glenda Rovello)

Variety, Reality or Competition Series:

“Saturday Night Live”: “Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest” (Production designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio)

Variety Special:

“94th Annual Oscars” (Production designer: David Korins)

Commercials:

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”: “Title Announcement” (Production designer: Brian Branstetter)

Short Format: Music Video or Webseries:

Adele “I Drink Wine” (Production designer: Liam Moore)