“I always wanted to be a part of something bigger,” Diego Calva’s Manny Torres tells Margot Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy over lines of cocaine, opening the first red-band (i.e. NSFW) trailer for “Babylon.”

“I LOVE that answer,” Nellie shouts.

It makes sense, then, that Damien Chazelle’s latest feature film boasts the logline, “Always make a scene.” It’s clear that these characters are ready to make theirs.

Per a release from Paramount: “From Damien Chazelle, ‘Babylon’ is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.”

In other words, the new film from the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “Whiplash” and “La La Land” is going to great lengths to give Gatsby a run for his money.

Co-starring P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde, “Babylon” is produced by Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe and Olivia Hamilton.

Michael Beugg, Maguire, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel are attached as executive producers.

“Babylon” hits limited theaters on Christmas Day before going nationwide on Jan. 6, 2023.

Watch the first full trailer in the video above.