Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown.

Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look images from “Babylon” that showcase Chazelle’s impressive ensemble, including Brad Pitt as an established movie star and Margot Robbie as an ingénue on the rise.

Described as a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, the story traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. This is a fully R-rated take on a turning point in the history of Hollywood, when silent films gave way to talkies and movie stardom exploded.

Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart also star in the film, which Chazelle wrote. The “Whiplash” filmmaker reunites with his “First Man” and “La La Land” cinematographer Linus Sandgren and composer Justin Hurwitz to bring 1920s Hollywood to life, but judging by these first look images it’s anything but bright and vibrant. There’s a darkness running throughout.

Check out the first “Babylon” images below. The epic ensemble also includes P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

“Babylon” opens in select theaters on Dec. 25 and expands wide on Jan. 6, 2023.

The film is produced by Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe and Olivia Hamilton. Michael Beugg, Tobey Maguire, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel executive produce.

