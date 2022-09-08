We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

The next film from the Oscar-winning ”La La Land“ director opens in December

| September 8, 2022 @ 9:20 AM
babylon-margot-robbie

Paramount Pictures

Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown.

Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look images from “Babylon” that showcase Chazelle’s impressive ensemble, including Brad Pitt as an established movie star and Margot Robbie as an ingénue on the rise.

Described as a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, the story traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. This is a fully R-rated take on a turning point in the history of Hollywood, when silent films gave way to talkies and movie stardom exploded.

Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart also star in the film, which Chazelle wrote. The “Whiplash” filmmaker reunites with his “First Man” and “La La Land” cinematographer Linus Sandgren and composer Justin Hurwitz to bring 1920s Hollywood to life, but judging by these first look images it’s anything but bright and vibrant. There’s a darkness running throughout.

Everything We Know About ‘Babylon,’ Damien Chazelle’s Next Film
Also Read:
Everything We Know About ‘Babylon,’ Damien Chazelle’s Next Film

Check out the first “Babylon” images below. The epic ensemble also includes P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

“Babylon” opens in select theaters on Dec. 25 and expands wide on Jan. 6, 2023.

The film is produced by Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe and Olivia Hamilton. Michael Beugg, Tobey Maguire, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel executive produce.

babylon-brad-pitt-image
Paramount Pictures
babylon-jean-smart
Paramount Pictures
babylon-diego-calva
Paramount Pictures
babylon-movie-image
Paramount Pictures
babylon-tobey-maguire
Paramount Pictures
babylon-li-jun-li
Paramount Pictures
babylon-jovan-adepo
Paramount Pictures
babylon-brad-pitt
Paramount Pictures
babylon-damien-chazelle
Paramount Pictures
Ryan Gosling in Early Talks to Star in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Opposite Margot Robbie
Also Read:
Ryan Gosling in Early Talks to Star in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Opposite Margot Robbie

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP