“Bachelor in Paradise” is back and bigger than ever.

Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, the show will return Sept. 27 with the largest-ever cast of fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise, including Michael Allio from Season 17 of “The Bachelorette” and Serene Russell from “The Bachelor” Season 26.

Other men who will hit the beach include Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston’s Season 17 of “The Bachelorette” as well as Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones from Michelle Young’s season.

Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini, who recently exited Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s currently airing season will also be seen on the beach.

Many of the women are from Clayton Echard’s Season 26 of “The Bachelor,” including Shanae Ankney, Hunter Haag, Sierra Jackson, Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Genevieve Parisi, Jill Chin, and Teddi Wright. Lace Morris, who first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season in 2016, will return to “Paradise” after being engaged to Grant Kemp during Season 3 of the series.

Of course, we know these aren’t the only franchise alums who will be looking for love on the shores of Mexico this season. As always, there are sure to be more surprise guests who join the cast throughout the season to shake things up.

It looks like “Paradise” success story Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are also set to make yet another appearance on the show later in the season.

Here’s the full list of cast members who will kick off Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise”: