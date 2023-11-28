With only two weeks left on the beach of “Bachelor in Paradise” this season, Mercedes Northup is putting the heat on Tyler Norris to commit to their relationship or give it all up.

In an exclusive clip of Thursday’s episode shared with TheWrap, Northup approaches Norris and asks him to speak privately. Northup, who has been spending a chunk of time hanging out with this season’s men, likely knows what’s coming after a Truth Box message revealed that evening read, “Tyler, everyone knows you’re not that into Mercedes. You better come clean ’cause she deserves the truth.”

“I came here to find my person,” Mercedes said in an interview. “I want a relationship, I want to get married, I want to start a family — I want it all, so it’s definitely going to have to be a real, honest conversation with Tyler tonight, and we’ll see how things go.”

After the pair gets comfortable in a secluded spot, Northup starts off by recounting her excitement for their first date a couple weeks prior, saying “it was such a good time.” Despite their strong beginning, she adds that since then their relationship has hit a “plateau.”

“I heard that distance was off the table for you,” Northup says in the clip, to which Norris responds, “I said it was definitely something I was scared of for sure.”

“Everyone is from everywhere across the country,” Northup continued, shutting down. “For me, I’m just like are you here to have a little fling?”

Tensions between Northup and Norris were heightened after the “BIP” comedy roast session in the latest episode, led by former “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston, which opened the floodgates for interrogations into Norris’ intentions with Northup.

While Aaron Bryant joked that Norris’ commitment for an ear piercing was stronger than his connection with Northup, Norris also put his foot in his mouth by including Northup in his roast, saying “Mercedes thinks she’s a Mercedes. But she’s more like a [expletive].”

You can watch the full clip above.

Thursday’s new episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” premieres after the two-hour finale of “The Golden Bachelor” at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.