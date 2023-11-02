Another week, another new arrival on the beach in “Bachelor in Paradise.”

In an exclusive clip of Thursday’s episode shared with TheWrap, “The Bachelor” Season 27 alum Genevie Mayo makes an unexpected appearance on the beach, date card in hand. While Jess Girod — who knew Mayo from Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” — gives her a huge hug to welcome her to the beach, Mayo’s arrival might stand to shake up Girod’s relationship with Blake Moynes.

“Genevie arrived today — I feel like she’s going to bring a ball of energy and excitement to the beach,” Girod said in the clip. “She has a date card, and I just don’t know who she’s gonna take.”

As the new arrival considers which beachgoer she might choose to go on a date with her — with the date card reading “Genevie, who can you see yourself with?” — she names Moynes, who is currently coupled up with Girod, as her pick.

“I’ll talk to Jess first,” Moynes replied.

“Genevie seems like she got the whole package,” Sam P. said of the situation. “I’m a little bit nervous for Jess. At the same time, I know that she wants to explore some other things here.”

Last week, a game of truth or dare prompted a larger conversation between Girod and Moynes. Girod revealed that she was open to exploring other relationships during her time on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

As Girod and Moynes speak privately about whether Moynes will accept the date offer, Moynes weighs the opportunity and seems to lean towards a “yes.”

“She seems fun and you can explore things you need to explore without me being here,” Moynes told Girod. “Maybe a shake-up is a good thing.”

To find out if Moynes did accept Mayo’s date after all — and how it went — tune in to this week’s episode of “Bachelor in Paradise,” premiering Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC.

You can watch the full clip above.