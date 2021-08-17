Chris Harrison-Less ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Premiere Tops Monday Ratings, but Is 2nd in Total Viewers

by | August 17, 2021 @ 9:15 AM

Show was off last summer

ABC brought back “Bachelor in Paradise” (but not Chris Harrison) last night, maintaining its momentum on Mondays. The dating competition was off last summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 10 p.m., the Disney-owned broadcast network wrapped up Season 1 of “Celebrity Dating Game.” There was significantly less love in the air for that one.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

