Ratings: Not a Ton of Love for ‘Love Island’ Season Finale

But CBS wins Sunday with a better performance from ”Big Brother“

“Love Island” managed a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.6 million total viewers. Those aren’t bad numbers for “Love Island,” which is not exactly a hit show, they’re just not *good* numbers in general. Fortunately for CBS, which finished first in primetime last night, “Big Brother” performed better.

Love was kinda-sorta in the air for CBS on Sunday — but primarily before the two-hour “Love Island” season finale aired.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “Big Brother” posted a 0.9 rating and 3.7 million total viewers in the 8 o’clock hour. “Love Island” followed.

The winners of “Love Island” Season 3 were Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy, who were the lucky pairing to walk away with the $100,000 grand prize that a total of 32 Islanders competed for over the course of six weeks. Well, that and love. Kaiser and Gandy came in first place, as selected by viewers, with Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada in second, Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg in third, and Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch in fourth.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.4 and in total viewers with 3 million. Following a repeat, “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.5 rating and 4.2 million total viewers. An ABC News special report at 9 had a 0.4 rating and 3.1 million total viewers. “The Chase” from 9:30 to 10 got a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million total viewers. From 10:30 to 11, “To Tell the Truth” received a 0.2 rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.2. NBC was third with 1.8 million total viewers, Fox was fourth with 620,000.

Both NBC and Fox aired reruns throughout primetime.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.0 and in total viewers with 283,000. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 375,000 total viewers. At 9, “Wellington Paranormal” got a 0.0 rating and 180,000 total viewers. “Dead Pixels” at 10 also received a 0.0 rating, but managed 201,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen ratings for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.