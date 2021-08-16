LOVE ISLAND

CBS

Ratings: Not a Ton of Love for ‘Love Island’ Season Finale

by | August 16, 2021 @ 9:26 AM

But CBS wins Sunday with a better performance from ”Big Brother“

Love was kinda-sorta in the air for CBS on Sunday — but primarily before the two-hour “Love Island” season finale aired.

“Love Island” managed a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.6 million total viewers. Those aren’t bad numbers for “Love Island,” which is not exactly a hit show, they’re just not *good* numbers in general. Fortunately for CBS, which finished first in primetime last night, “Big Brother” performed better.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

City of Hope's East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League Of New York City's Spirit Of Life Awards

Streaming, Health Care and #MeToo: SAG-AFTRA Candidate Fran Drescher Lays Out Her Vision

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Ratings Through the Years (and Networks) | Charts
Field of Dream Game

Fox’s ‘Field of Dreams Game’ Is Most-Watched Regular Season Baseball Game in 16 Years
CBS This Morning

Did ‘CBS This Morning’ Close Ratings Gap With ‘GMA,’ ‘Today’ Under Anthony Mason?
Ari Jacob New York Times Influences

TikTok Talent Agent Ariadna Jacob Sues NY Times, Reporter Taylor Lorenz for Defamation (Exclusive)
Superstar Whitney Houston

ABC’s ‘Superstar’ Does Not Have a Super Debut in Key Demo Ratings
Free Guy Don't Breathe 2 Respect box office

Will Disney’s ‘Free Guy’ See Box Office Boost From Exclusive Theater Debut?

How New ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards Did in the Ratings as Guest Hosts
Laura Magruder/Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Debut Is No Dream
Hearing Actors Playing Deaf Characters Riz Ahmed Julianne Moore Henry Zaga

Why Hearing Actors Playing Deaf Characters Still Sparks Backlash
CODA Sian Heder Emilia Jones ASL Masters

How American Sign Language Masters Are Transforming the Culture for Deaf Actors