CBS This Morning

Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS News

Did ‘CBS This Morning’ Close Ratings Gap With ‘GMA,’ ‘Today’ Under Anthony Mason?

by | August 13, 2021 @ 6:54 AM

Not really, but it’s made some progress this season

Former NFL wideout Nate Burleson is replacing Anthony Mason as “CBS This Morning” co-host, a move the morning show certainly hopes will boost ratings. Burleson, who will continue his work with NFL Network, is already a standout on CBS’ “The NFL Today.” He’ll join Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil at the CBS News morning program in September, while Mason transitions to a culture-reporting role.

“CBS This Morning” needs all the help it can get. The daily talk and news program ranks third out of the big three broadcast networks’ morning shows, and really isn’t even all that close in viewership to NBC’s “Today” show or ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

