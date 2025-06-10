‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Unveils Next Batch of Cast Members Hitting the Beach for Season 10

It’s almost time for “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 10, and ABC has unveiled the next batch of “Bachelor” alum that will be hitting the Costa Rica beach.

With confirmed beachgoers already including Zoe McGrady from Season 29 of “The Bachelor” and Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton from “The Bachelorette” Season 21, “BIP” will welcome in two alumni from Grant Ellis’ season of “The Bachelor” — Alexe Godin and Bailey Brown — and a couple more suitors from Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette,” including Brian Autz, Jeremy Simon, Ricky Marinez, Sam McKinney and Spencer Conley.

Two “Paradise” alum, Justin Glaze and Kat Izzo, will also be hitting the beach alongside Dale Moss, who got engaged to Clare Crawley on “The Bachelorette” Season 16, as well as Lexi Young and Jess Edwards from Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.”

The new contestants will also live and date alongside some “Golden Bachelor” alum, including Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston, though additional casting is being kept under wraps. “Bachelor in Paradise” premieres Monday, July 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.

See the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 10, below:

Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin – “The Bachelor” Season 29

Bailey Brown – “The Bachelor” Season 29

Brian Autz – “The Bachelorette” Season 21

Dale Moss – “The Bachelorette” Season 16

Hakeem Moulton – “The Bachelorette” Season 21

Jeremy Simon – “The Bachelorette” Season 21

Jessica “Jess” Edwards – “The Bachelor” Season 28

Jonathon Johnson – “The Bachelorette” Season 21

Justin Glaze – “The Bachelorette” Season 17 and “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 8

Katherine “Kat” Izzo – “The Bachelor” Season 27 and “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9

Kyle Howard – “The Bachelorette” Season 17

Lexi Young – “The Bachelor” Season 28

Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez – “The Bachelorette” Season 21

Sam McKinney – “The Bachelorette” Season 21

Spencer Conley – “The Bachelorette” Season 21

Zoe McGrady – “The Bachelor” Season 29