‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Clip Promises Shockers and Romance as ‘Goldens’ Date Alongside ‘Bachelor’ Alum | Exclusive

There’s about to be shockers and romance on the beaches of Costa Rica when “Bachelor in Paradise” returns for its 10th season in July.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, the ABC reality show welcomes alumni from both “The Golden Bachelor” — including new additions Faith Martin and Nancy Hulkower — as well as past contestants from “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and even some repeats from “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 as the two generations date alongside one another.

“The ‘Goldens’ are bringing the party,” “Golden Bachelor” alum Natascha Hardee said.

The video shows clips of a kiss between Martin and “The Golden Bachelorette” alum Kim Buike, and a hot tub date between Kathy Swarts and Keith Gordon on the Golden side, as well as a date between Kat Izzo and Dale Moss.

In addition to switching locations and adding a handful of “Golden” alum ready to find love, “Bachelor in Paradise” promises to have some shocking twists ahead, with host Jesse Palmer promising to raise the stakes.

“This year, we’re raising the stakes,” Palmer said in the clip. “Everything is going to change, and this is when it does.”

“I don’t know if they’re going to be able to survive,” bartender Wells Adams said.

As with any “Bachelor” show, there will be plenty of tears, “The Bachelor” Season 29 alum Zoe McGrady letting out some tears in the clip.

Izzo returns to the beach alongside “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 alum Justin Glaze, with additional “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” cast including Alexe Godin and Bailey Brown from Grant Ellis’ season of “The Bachelor,” as well as several suitors from Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton, Brian Autz, Jeremy Simon, Ricky Marinez, Sam McKinney and Spencer Conley.

From the “Golden” cast, returning cast members include April Kirkwood, Charles “CK” King, Gary Levingston, Jack Lencioni and Leslie Fhima, among others.