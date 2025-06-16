‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reveals Which ‘Golden Bachelor’ Alum Will Appear on Season 10

Fan-favorites Kathy Swarts, April Kirkwood and more will hit the Costa Rica beach when the ABC show returns July 7

"Bachelor in Paradise" (Credit: Disney/Samantha Drasin)

“Bachelor in Paradise” has revealed the next set of “Golden Bachelor” alum that will hit the beach for Season 10.

In addition to previously announced beach-goers Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston, “Golden Bachelor” alum Kathy Swarts and April Kirkwood — who were part of the infamous ASKN crew — as well as Natascha Hardee will all be heading to the Costa Rica beaches to find love when “Bachelor in Paradise” returns on July 7.

They will be joined by “Golden Bachelorette” alum Charles “CK” King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike and Ralph “RJ” Johnson, all of whom dated former “Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos. Notably, Levingston will hit the beach later on in the summer.

The “Golden” alum will be on the lookout for love in Costa Rica alongside a slew of contestants from past seasons of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” with “BIP” Season 9 alum Justin Glaze and Kat Izzo returning to the beach.

See the full first batch of “Golden” alum hitting the beaches of “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer below.

April Kirkwood – “The Golden Bachelor”

April. (Disney/Samantha Drasin)

Charles “CK” King – “The Golden Bachelorette”

Charles K (Disney/Samantha Drasin)

Gary Levingston – “The Golden Bachelorette”

Gary (Disney/Samantha Drasin)

Jack Lencioni – “The Golden Bachelorette”

Jack (Disney/Samantha Drasin)

Kathy Swarts – “The Golden Bachelor”

Kathy (Disney/Samantha Drasin)

Keith Gordon – “The Golden Bachelorette”

Keith (Disney/Samantha Drasin)

Kim Buike – “The Golden Bachelorette”

Kim (Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Leslie Fhima – “The Golden Bachelor”

Leslie (Disney/Samantha Drasin)

Natascha Hardee – “The Golden Bachelor”

Natascha (Disney/Samantha Drasin)

Ralph “RJ” Johnson – “The Golden Bachelorette”

RJ (Disney/Samantha Drasin)
