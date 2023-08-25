Meet the Cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9

Former “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia will be heading to the beach alongside franchise staples Blake Moynes and Eliza Isichei

Get ready Bachelor Nation, it’s almost time for “Bachelor in Paradise!”

After Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette” concluded with a heartwarming engagement to Dotun, suitors from her season are getting a second chance for love on the beach, including previously announced Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant and Aaron Schwartzman, as well as newly announced cast members Sean McLaughlin and Peter Cappio.

Lawson’s former suitors will mingle with contestants from Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” as Greer Blitzer, Kat Izzo, Jess Girod, Brooklyn Willie, Kylee Russell, Cat Wong, Olivia Lewis and Mercedes Northup head to the beach.

Former “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia will also head to paradise among “Bachelor” nation staples Blake Moynes and Eliza Isichei.

Check out the fill list of beach-goers for the show’s ninth season below:

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Greer
Greer in “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Greer Blitzer of “The Bachelor” season 27

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Brayden
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brayden Bowers of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Aaron-B
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Aaron Bryant of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Peter
Peter in “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Peter Cappio of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Jess
Jess in “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jessica “Jess” Girod of “The Bachelor” season 27

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Eliza
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Eliza Isichei of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Kat
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katherine “Kat” Izzo of “The Bachelor” season 27

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Samantha
Samantha in “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries of “The Bachelor” season 26

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Olivia
Olivia in “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Olivia Lewis of “The Bachelor” season 27

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Sean
Sean in “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Sean McLaughlin of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Mercedes
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mercedes Northup of “The Bachelor” season 27

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Rachel
Rachel in “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Rachel Recchia of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “The Bachelorette” season 19

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Kylee
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kylee Russell of “The Bachelor” season 27

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Aaron-S
Aaron S. in “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Aaron Schwartzman of “The Bachelorette” season 20

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Will
Will in “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Will Urena of “The Bachelorette” season 18

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Brooklyn
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brooklyn Willie of “The Bachelor” season 27

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Cat
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Catherine “Cat” Wong of “The Bachelor” season 27

Bachelor-in-Paradise-Blake
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Blake Moynes of “The Bachelorette” seasons 16 and 17

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.