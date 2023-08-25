Meet the Cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9

Get ready Bachelor Nation, it’s almost time for “Bachelor in Paradise!”
After Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette” concluded with a heartwarming engagement to Dotun, suitors from her season are getting a second chance for love on the beach, including previously announced Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant and Aaron Schwartzman, as well as newly announced cast members Sean McLaughlin and Peter Cappio.
Lawson’s former suitors will mingle with contestants from Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” as Greer Blitzer, Kat Izzo, Jess Girod, Brooklyn Willie, Kylee Russell, Cat Wong, Olivia Lewis and Mercedes Northup head to the beach.
Former “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia will also head to paradise among “Bachelor” nation staples Blake Moynes and Eliza Isichei.
Check out the fill list of beach-goers for the show’s ninth season below:
Greer Blitzer of “The Bachelor” season 27
Brayden Bowers of “The Bachelorette” season 20
Aaron Bryant of “The Bachelorette” season 20
Peter Cappio of “The Bachelorette” season 20
Jessica “Jess” Girod of “The Bachelor” season 27
Eliza Isichei of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8
Katherine “Kat” Izzo of “The Bachelor” season 27
Samantha “Sam” Jeffries of “The Bachelor” season 26
Olivia Lewis of “The Bachelor” season 27
Sean McLaughlin of “The Bachelorette” season 20
Mercedes Northup of “The Bachelor” season 27
Rachel Recchia of “The Bachelor” season 26 and “The Bachelorette” season 19
Kylee Russell of “The Bachelor” season 27
Aaron Schwartzman of “The Bachelorette” season 20
Will Urena of “The Bachelorette” season 18
Brooklyn Willie of “The Bachelor” season 27
Catherine “Cat” Wong of “The Bachelor” season 27
Blake Moynes of “The Bachelorette” seasons 16 and 17