Meet the Cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9

Get ready Bachelor Nation, it’s almost time for “Bachelor in Paradise!”

After Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette” concluded with a heartwarming engagement to Dotun, suitors from her season are getting a second chance for love on the beach, including previously announced Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant and Aaron Schwartzman, as well as newly announced cast members Sean McLaughlin and Peter Cappio.

Lawson’s former suitors will mingle with contestants from Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” as Greer Blitzer, Kat Izzo, Jess Girod, Brooklyn Willie, Kylee Russell, Cat Wong, Olivia Lewis and Mercedes Northup head to the beach.

Former “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia will also head to paradise among “Bachelor” nation staples Blake Moynes and Eliza Isichei.

Check out the fill list of beach-goers for the show’s ninth season below: