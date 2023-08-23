With “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson’s journey for love concluding with a heartfelt engagement to Dotun Olubeko, Lawson is ready to pass the baton onto the franchise’s next leading man, Joey Graziadei, whose season of “The Bachelor” will debut in 2024 on ABC.

While Lawson said she and Olubeko are “so excited” to tune into Graziadei’s season, she encouraged Graziadei to take the “exhausting” process “moment by moment” and cautioned him not to look “too far down the road” as “things can change in a split second.”

“Joey, as you guys have seen, is just a very intentional person, and he’s very charismatic, but also very, very loving and has a lot of love to give,” Lawson told TheWrap. “I think if anything he’ll see [that] as he embarks on this whole new journey, [it’s] not easy in any way [and] is going to require that intentionality from start to the very end.”

After a heartbreaking breakup with Lawson during the final episode of the season, Graziadei, a 28-year-old tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” per ABC.

As Graziadei prepares to date a wide-ranging group of women, Olubeko shared his hope that Graziadei think deeply about the qualities he’s looking for in a partner — and what type of spouse he deserves.

“I think he’s got the right perspective and composure to find his person,” Olubeko told TheWrap. “I hope he taps into himself, and really understands what he wants — what his soul really wants — not just any love, but this specific type of love that he truly deserves.”

As Lawson reflected on her own time on “The Bachelorette” — which she recalled was “mentally” and “emotionally” taxing throughout the process — she identified goodbyes and discovering feelings for multiple people as difficult points during her season.

“I don’t know how Joey is when he says goodbyes — that was a really hard part for me because I’m a person that connects with people — so rose ceremonies might be challenging,” Lawson said. “Trying to really tap in when you start having multiple feelings for several people — that gets hard … I think if he just takes it moment by moment, he’ll be just fine.”

“The Bachelorette” Season 20 is now streaming on Hulu. “The Bachelor” is slated by ABC for a 2024 season.