‘Bachelor Mansion Takeover’: Joan Vassos, Jeremy Simon and Jill Chin Among Franchise Alum Competing for $100K Prize

Former “Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos and “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 10 alum Jeremy Simon and Jill Chin are among the “Bachelor” stars competing on “Bachelor Mansion Takeover.”

Vassos, Simon and Chin will flex their renovation skills on the iconic “Bachelor” property for the chance to win the HGTV series and its $100,000 cash prize. They’ll compete alongside additional “Bachelor” alum Dean Bell, Noah Erb, Allyshia Gupta, Tammy Ly, Sandra Mason, Sam McKinney, Brendan Morais, Courtney Robertson Preciado and Christopher Stallworth.

Their renovation work will be judged by former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams and fan-favorite Tyler Cameron, who will be joined by a guest judge to evaluate the transformed spaces. The duo teased the competition series in a social media video from set on Tuesday.

“When we learned the Bachelor Mansion needed a serious makeover, we knew only HGTV could give the iconic property a renovation worthy of the name,” Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks chief creative officer Howard Lee said in a statement. “We’re welcoming fan favorites and memorable cast members from throughout Bachelor history to the HGTV family and can’t wait to see what they get up to in this first of its kind competition for the network.”

The six-episode series, which is hosted by seasoned “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer, is slated to air on HGTV in 2026.

The casting news comes months after the series was first announced as part of WBD’s upcoming slate, though the project was initially titled “Renovating Bachelor Mansion.”

“Takeover” isn’t the only renovation show Cameron has been involved in since his time on “The Bachelor”; he previously helmed Prime Video series “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” in 2024.

“Bachelor Mansion Takeover” will be distributed by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group Company.