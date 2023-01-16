Buckle up, Bachelor Nation! This season of “The Bachelor” will be filled with turbulence, lip locks and lots of crying for bachelor Zach Shallcross.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, after dating Rachel Recchia during her and Gabby’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Shallcross welcomes 30 women to the Bachelor Mansion as he embarks on a first-class journey to find his wife — but it might be a bumpy ride.

“I’m ready for love!” Shallcross exclaims as he parachutes out of a helicopter wearing what Bachelor Nation considers appropriate skydiving attire — a full tux — on what seems to be a memorable date with one of his many leading ladies.

This season soars to international destinations, with Shallcross and his dates riding in a carriage in Estonia, go sightseeing in London, bike ride in Budapest, see the wonders of Thailand on horseback and relax on the beach in the Bahamas. Although on paper that sounds like a whole lot of romance, disruptions throw cold water on building heat. Cue the tears, as drama ensues in his quest for love.

Despite the turbulence, a good bachelor knows to keep the flow of oxygen going when he locks lips with his dates across the globe, including while on not one, but two dates in a helicopter.

While the final destination of Shallcross’ journey is unknown, one thing’s for sure: we are strapped in and ready to go!

You can watch the full clip above.

“The Bachelor” premieres Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is available on demand and on Hulu the day after its premiere.