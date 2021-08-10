Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Crushes NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Wall’ in First Night After Tokyo Olympics

So much for that NBC winning streak

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. From 8-11, Katie Thurston’s “The Bachelorette” finale and “After the Final Rose” special scored that combined rating and total viewer tally.

“The Bachelorette” Season 17 finale dominated primetime Monday, airing against new episodes of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and “The Wall” on the first night after the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, per initial Nielsen data. That marks the end of NBC’s winning streak, which lasted throughout the two week-long summer games.

The season closer of Thurston’s season ended with her picking Blake Moynes as her winner, following last week’s exit of frontunner Greg Grippo, and Moynes getting down on one knee to propose to her (pictured above), an offer she gladly accepted. You can watch the newly engaged couple sit down on Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host David Spade, and play his “Newly Engaged Game,” here.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 3 million viewers. “American Ninja Warrior” from 8-10 earned a 0.5 and 3.3 million viewers. At 10, the summer premiere of “The Wall” drew a 0.5 and 2.4 million viewers.

Last night marked the first time in two weeks that NBC has not aired Tokyo Olympics coverage in primetime, following Sunday’s closing ceremony of the summer games. You can read about the ratings for the Tokyo Olympics here.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4 and fourth in viewers with 1.6 million. At 8, a new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” took a 0.6 and 2.4 million viewers. At 9, the newly renewed “Housebroken” received a 0.3 and 952,000 viewers. A repeat followed to close primetime.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and third in viewers with 2.3 million. The broadcast network aired all encores.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 506,000. At 8, “Roswell, New Mexico” settled for a 0.1 and 675,000 viewers. At 9, “Republic of Sarah” managed a 0.1 and 337,000 viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.