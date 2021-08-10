KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Crushes NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Wall’ in First Night After Tokyo Olympics

by and | August 10, 2021 @ 2:01 PM

So much for that NBC winning streak

“The Bachelorette” Season 17 finale dominated primetime Monday, airing against new episodes of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and “The Wall” on the first night after the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, per initial Nielsen data. That marks the end of NBC’s winning streak, which lasted throughout the two week-long summer games.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. From 8-11, Katie Thurston’s “The Bachelorette” finale and “After the Final Rose” special scored that combined rating and total viewer tally.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

