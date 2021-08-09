tokyo olympics gymnastics

Tokyo Olympics Viewership Declined 42% From Rio

by | August 9, 2021 @ 3:27 PM

And that’s counting Peacock

The Tokyo Olympics came one year late, but at least they happened. And they just so happened to be watched by 42% fewer viewers than the Rio Games in 2016, according to total audience delivery (TAD) tallies.

The all-in number of 15.5 million average viewers across the Tokyo Games includes NBC, its cable channels and digital properties — including Peacock. The numbers come from a combination of Nielsen and Adobe data, and combined are down from the 26.7 million total viewers, per night, from Rio.

