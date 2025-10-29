‘Bachelorette’ Taylor Frankie Paul Answers Burning Questions About Her Season: ‘Will There Only Be Mormons?’ | Video

Taylor Frankie Paul is ready to hand out roses to her suitors on Season 22 of “The Bachelorette.” Though, fans will have to wait until March to catch all the drama.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star confirmed the new season’s premiere date in a promotional video for “The Bachelorette,” where she answered a few burning questions about her Bachelor Nation gig.

At the start of an Instagram video, released earlier on Tuesday, Paul once again confirmed that she is ABC’s next Bachelorette.

Per Paul, another frequent question from fans was, “Will there only be Mormons on this season?” To which the reality star replied, “No lol,” alongside the cry-laughing emoji.

However, the biggest reveal from the video came when Paul dropped the new season’s premiere date: March 22, 2026.

“It’s a date 💋,” ABC wrote in the caption on Instagram. “#TheBachelorette premieres Sunday, March 22 on ABC. Stream on Hulu.”

This update comes over a month after Paul’s “The Bachelorette” casting was announced on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

While Paul previously joked on her TikTok account about wanting to be the leading lady for “The Bachelorette,” she told Cooper that it was an “unattainable” dream for her — or so she thought.

“And then, I heard there was some talking and we had a meeting,” she recalled on the podcast. “And I still didn’t believe it until I got the invitation that was like, ‘Will you be our Bachelorette?’”

Paul — who is a single mom to three children — was initially hesitant to accept the role, but ultimately decided to go through with it after careful thought and consideration.

Though Season 22 of “The Bachelorette” won’t arrive until March, fans will see plenty of Paul on Season 3 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” which arrives on Hulu on Nov. 13.