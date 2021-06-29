The Bachelorette

ABC

Ratings: CBS Wins Monday in Viewers With All Reruns as ‘Bachelorette’ Tops Demo

by | June 29, 2021 @ 10:32 AM

More people watched an old episode of “Bull” than a new “Celebrity Dating Game”

ABC was Monday’s highest-rated network, thanks to another week of Katie Thurston’s “The Bachelorette,” and CBS was the most-watched network, thanks to some pretty popular repeats.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with 2.8 million, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Bachelorette” scored a 0.7 and 3.1 million viewers. “The Celebrity Dating Game” at 10 received a 0.4 and 2 million viewers.

Become a member to read more.

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

jeopardy guest host ratings

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Savannah Guthrie (Photos)
reservation dogs indigenous sundance

‘Indigenizing’ Hollywood: How the Sundance Native Lab Is Flipping an Outdated Script
Batwoman

Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Sheds 45,000 Viewers From Last Week With Season 2 Finale
F9 Black Widow

‘F9’ on Track to Top Last ‘Fast’ Film at the Box Office – But Soon Faces a Marvel-Size Obstacle
summer tv winners

Here’s the Wild No. 1 New Show of Summer 2021 (So Far)
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren

Ratings: ABC’s ‘When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren’ Debut Wins 8 PM

How ‘Bosch’ Paved the Way for Jack Reacher, Kay Scarpetta and Other Book-to-Streaming Crime Solvers
DON'T USE AGAINbrian roberts comcast roku

Why Buying Roku Does (and Doesn’t) Make Sense for Comcast
Newsmax

Newsmax Viewership Is Down 56% Since January, Missing 6-Month Goal to ‘Overtake’ Fox News
The Blacklist

Megan Boone’s ‘Blacklist’ Exit Episode Bombs in Ratings
YouTube growth during pandemic

More People Now Use YouTube Than Facebook or Instagram — What Happened?