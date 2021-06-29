Ratings: CBS Wins Monday in Viewers With All Reruns as ‘Bachelorette’ Tops Demo

More people watched an old episode of “Bull” than a new “Celebrity Dating Game”

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with 2.8 million, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Bachelorette” scored a 0.7 and 3.1 million viewers. “The Celebrity Dating Game” at 10 received a 0.4 and 2 million viewers.

ABC was Monday’s highest-rated network, thanks to another week of Katie Thurston’s “The Bachelorette,” and CBS was the most-watched network, thanks to some pretty popular repeats.

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4 rating. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.6 million. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million.

For NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” at 8 got a 0.5 and 3.2 million viewers. At 10, “Small Fortune” managed a 0.3 and 1.5 million viewers.

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 earned a 0.6 and 2.3 million viewers. A fresh episode of new animated series “Housebroken” at 9 settled for a 0.3 and 898,000 viewers. At 9:30, a new installment of “Duncanville” Season 2 ended the night with a 0.2 and 650,000 viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and first in total viewers with 2.9 million. (CBS aired all reruns, including a “Bull” encore at 10 p.m. that drew a 0.2 and 2.8 million viewers, outpacing the audiences for those aforementioned new episodes of freshman game shows “Small Fortune” on NBC and “The Celebrity Dating Game” on ABC.)

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 498,000. At 8, “All American” drew a 0.2 and 673,000 viewers. At 9, “The Republic of Sarah,” which premiered its first episode June 14 on The CW, managed a 0.1 and 323,000 viewers.

We do not have initial Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.

