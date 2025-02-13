‘Back in Action’ Leads Big Week for Netflix on Nielsen Charts With 4 Shows Surpassing 1 Billion Minutes

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Back in Action” may have been the most-watched title the week of Jan. 13, but Netflix was that week’s big winner. Four shows on the platform saw over a billion minutes streamed during the week in question. Disney+ and Paramount+ also had shows that crossed the billion-minute mark during the time period.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz’s action-comedy “Back in Action” led the pack with 1.54 billion minutes, securing the No. 1 spot. That was followed by the Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin Western “American Primeval,” which saw 1.4 billion minutes streamed, in second place, the Darren Star TV Land comedy “Younger” in third place (1.35 billion minutes streamed) and Season 2 of the South Korean hit “Squid Game” (1.26 billion) in fourth place.

There were two other shows that surpassed a billion minutes: “Bluey” at 1.09 billion minutes viewed on Disney+ and “Landman” at 1.06 billion minutes streamed on Paramount+. Those clocked in in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

It’s never too surprising to see “Bluey” on Nielsen’s weekly top 10 list. Likewise, three other mainstays — “Bob’s Burgers” (882 million minutes viewed) on Hulu; “Grey’s Anatomy” (864 million minutes) on Hulu and Netflix; and “Family Guy” (724 million minutes) on Hulu — appeared on the week of Jan. 13. They secured seventh, eighth and 10th place, respectively.

What’s more surprising is the show that came in ninth place on the Nielsen overall Top 10 list. Showtime’s hit drama starring Michael C. Hall “Dexter” secured 756 million minutes streamed after the series landed on Netflix. “Dexter” is also available to stream on Paramount+.

This week also saw the premiere of “Severance” Season 2. The highly-anticipated return of the Apple TV+ drama saw 589 million minutes in just three days with 28% of that viewership coming from the series’ Season 2 premiere. Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson’s trippy series also nabbed the No. 4 spot on Nielsen’s weekly Top Originals chart.