Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will reunite for “Bad Boys 4,” Sony Pictures confirmed Tuesday.

Smith and Lawrence announced their reunion on their respective social media platforms through a video in which Smith hinted at the next film in the franchise by playing Diddy, Murphy Lee and Nelly’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” which appeared in “Bad Boys II.”

Smith then hops out of his car to meet up with Lawrence as the cast mates exclaimed “it’s about that time!”

The sequel, which is untitled, is currently in early pre-production, according to Sony Pictures. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah — who directed 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life” and the scrapped “Batgirl” movie for Warner Bros. — will return to direct from a script by Chris Bremner.

El Arbi and Fallah aren’t the only ones reprising their behind the camera roles, as Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman will produce the flick. Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone will serve as executive producers for the project.

Most recently, the filmmaking duo El Arbi and Fallah directed and co-wrote “Rebel,” which follows two Muslim brothers who struggle with their identity with their future on the line, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

