Bad Bunny Joins Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Caught Stealing’

Puerto Rican rap superstar Bad Bunny is the latest addition to the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming thriller “Caught Stealing,” starring Austin Butler and set to be released by Sony Pictures.

Based on the book of the same name by Charlie Huston, who is adapting the screenplay, “Caught Stealing” sees Butler play burned-out former baseball player Hank Johnson, who is plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ’90s New York City.

Bad Bunny’s role is being kept under wraps, but he joins a cast that includes Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schrieber and Matt Smith.

Bad Bunny, birth name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is reuniting with Sony Pictures after making his big screen debut with the studio in the 2022 Brad Pitt action comedy “Bullet Train.” His 2023 album “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana” reached the top of the Billboard 200 while his 46-show Most Wanted Tour grossed $208 million.

Bad Bunny has also explored other entertainment ventures, hosting and performing on “Saturday Night Live” in October last year, wrestling in WWE’s first premium event in Puerto Rico, and hosting this year’s Met Gala in New York. He is repped by UTA and Rimas Entertainment.

