Well, it seems Spider-Man might have one less foe to worry about.

“El Muerto,” part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (as it is now known) and starring international music sensation Bad Bunny as a somewhat obscure character, has been removed from the studio’s upcoming release calendar. The movie, which is scheduled to be directed by Jonás Cuarón, was originally scheduled to be released on Jan. 12, 2024.

The project has been in development since last year, when Sony brass was impressed with his performance in Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train.” Quickly they looked for a starring vehicle for the Puerto Rican superstar and came upon El Muerto — a character known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, who serves as a luchador and has a special mask that grants him superpowers. One of Spider-Man’s lesser known villains, it is part of the growing list of characters that are part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Previous movies include “Venom” with Tom Hardy and its sequel, plus last year’s “Morbius” with Jared Leto.

Other upcoming live action projects in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe include “Kraven the Hunter,” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and directed by J.C. Chandor (out this October) and “Madame Web” from S.J. Clarkson and starring Dakota Johnson as the title character, with Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts in supporting roles (out in February 2024). A third “Venom” movie is also on the docket, once again starring Hardy and this time directed by his longtime collaborator Kelly Marcel, set to rumored to be released in October 2024.

The removal of “El Muerto” from Sony’s release calendar speaks to a perfect storm of issues, including the writers’ strike (and potential upcoming actors’ strike) and Bad Bunny’s touring schedule (he recently played Coachella both as a headlining artist and dropping into the Gorillaz’s set during weekend 2). Hopefully more news will be revealed about “El Muerto” soon — Bad Bunny’s legion of fans would certainly love to know more.