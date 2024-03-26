Universal Gives ‘The Bad Guys 2’ August 2025 Release

Universal will release the sequel to the 2022 DreamWorks animated feature “The Bad Guys” in August of 2025, TheWrap has learned.

This new installment sees the eponymous Bad Guys “struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys, when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do ‘one last job’ by an all-female squad of criminals.”

Sam Rockwell will reprise his role as reformed pickpocket Mr. Wolf while Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos and Awkwafina will also return. Other members of the cast for the sequel include Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, Alex Borstein and Lilly Singh as Tiffany Fluffit.

“The Bad Guys” director Pierre Perifel will also direct this one, alongside returning producer Damon Ross. JP Sans, who served as head of character animation on “The Bad Guys” moves up to co-director alongside Perifel, and Daniel Pemberton will compose the score.

Based on the books by Aaron Blabey, the original film followed a group of animal criminals who fake being rehabilitated to conjure up more trouble.

TheWrap’s review of “The Bad Guys” praised the film’s hijinks saying, “There are gags aplenty (some of them are even funny), a surreal chase climax involving an unfinished motorway, a helicopter, a meteorite and a lethal tidal wave of hypnotized guinea pigs. Like the film’s premise suggests, nothing this fun-looking can be all bad.”

This sequel comes four months after “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday Special” debuted on Netflix.

“The Bad Guys 2” hits theaters August 1, 2025.