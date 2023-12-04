In “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday,” which is set before animal criminals gave up their thieving ways in 2022’s “The Bad Guys,” the crew accidentally ruins Christmas. Now they have to get the city back in the Hollywood spirit so they’ll still have presents to steal Christmas morning.

The sequel, which is directed by Bret Haaland, features an all-new voice cast. Here’s who voices which character in the film, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Michael Godere is Mr. Wolf

Mr. Wolf, who is, naturally, a wolf, is the dashing leader of The Bad Guys.

Godere played Caleb Lockhart on the Showtime series “The Affair.” He takes over voice duties from Sam Rockwell, who played Mr. Wolf in the 2022 feature film.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (CREDIT: Netflix)

Ezekiel Ajeigbe is Mr. Shark

Bulky Mr. Shark, who is, hilariously, known for his disguises, is now voiced by Ezekiel Ajeigbe of “Outer Banks.” The character was voiced by Craig Robinson in the first film.



Raul Ceballos is Mr. Pirahna

The tiny killer fish is the “muscle” of the group. He’s voiced by in the Netflix film by Raul Ceballos, whose credits include the animated series “The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib” and “Fast & Furious Spy Racers.” “Hamilton” star Anthony Ramos voiced the character in the first movie.

Chris Diamantopoulos is Mr. Snake

The “Silicon Valley” star slithers into the role of Mr. Snake, who was previously voiced by comedian Marc Maron.

Mallory Low voices Ms. Tarantula in “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” (CREDIT: Netflix)



Mallory Low is Ms. Tarantula

Mallory Low, whose previous voice work includes “Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles” and “DC Super Hero Girls,” plays hacker spider Ms. Tarantula, aka “Webs,” who was originally voiced by Awkwafina.

Zehra Fazal takes over the role of fox Tiffany Fluffit from Lilly Singh. Video game voice artist Keith Silverstein joins the cast as Gary and Kari Wahlgren of “Kung Fu Panda” is DJ Trudy Tude.



