Scott Pilgrim is back, but not in the way anyone expected. The new Netflix animated series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is both a continuation of the “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” story and a complete recontextualization of what transpired, twisting and morphing the source material into something completely new. And who better to do it than the author responsible for creating “Scott Pilgrim” in the first place?

The anime “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is created by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, and while it begins similarly to “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” a shocking twist at the end of Episode 1 soon takes this story in a different direction.

Edgar Wright, who co-wrote and directed the 2010 film adaptation “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” is involved in this new series as an executive producer and he also helped bring a big piece of the puzzle together: the cast.

Indeed, the entire cast from “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” returns to voice their same characters in “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” with a number of surprising new additions as well.

So yes, the characters do sound familiar for a reason. Here’s the complete “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” voice cast:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves / Gordon Goose

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Julian Cihi as Kyle and Ken Katayanagi

And here’s who voices the new characters in the show:

Finn Wolfhard as Young Scott Pilgrim

Will Forte as Old Scott Pilgrim

Shannon Woodward as Hollie

Kevin McDonald as Edgar Wrong

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Lucas’s Agent / Actress in a Movie Within The Show

Griffin Newman as Actor in a Movie Within The Show / Butler / Valet

Tony Oliver as First A.D.

Ryan Simpkins as Slate Girl

Nelson Franklin as Documentarian

Michael Bacall as Envy Fan #4

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers as TV Gossips

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as Studio Security

Kal Penn as Janitor

“Weird Al” Yankovic as Documentary Announcer

Seiichiro Yamashita as Anime Boy

Haruka Shiraishi as Anime Girl

Metric as themselves

And here’s the Japanese voice cast:

Hiro Shimono as Scott Pilgrim

Fairouz Ai as Ramona Flowers

Tomokazu Seki as Gideon Graves

Shinji Saito as Matthew Patel

Kana Hanazawa as Envy Adams

Yuichi Nakamura as Lucas Lee

Wataru Hatano as Todd Ingram

Naomi Ohzora as Roxie Richter

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Ken Katayanagi and Kyle Katayanagi

Aoi Koga as Knives Chau

Katsuya Fukunishi as Wallace Wells

Yuto Kawasaki as Young Neil

Tomo Muranaka as Kim Pine

• Anri Katsu as Stephen Stills

• Yu Kobayashi as Julie Powers

• Misato Matsuoka as Stacey Pilgrim

All episodes of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” are streaming on Netflix.