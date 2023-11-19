Scott Pilgrim is back, but not in the way anyone expected. The new Netflix animated series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is both a continuation of the “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” story and a complete recontextualization of what transpired, twisting and morphing the source material into something completely new. And who better to do it than the author responsible for creating “Scott Pilgrim” in the first place?
The anime “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is created by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, and while it begins similarly to “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” a shocking twist at the end of Episode 1 soon takes this story in a different direction.
Edgar Wright, who co-wrote and directed the 2010 film adaptation “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” is involved in this new series as an executive producer and he also helped bring a big piece of the puzzle together: the cast.
Indeed, the entire cast from “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” returns to voice their same characters in “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” with a number of surprising new additions as well.
So yes, the characters do sound familiar for a reason. Here’s the complete “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” voice cast:
- Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers
- Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel
- Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells
- Chris Evans as Lucas Lee
- Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim
- Brie Larson as Envy Adams
- Alison Pill as Kim Pine
- Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers
- Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram
- Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves / Gordon Goose
- Johnny Simmons as Young Neil
- Mark Webber as Stephen Stills
- Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter
- Ellen Wong as Knives Chau
- Julian Cihi as Kyle and Ken Katayanagi
And here’s who voices the new characters in the show:
- Finn Wolfhard as Young Scott Pilgrim
- Will Forte as Old Scott Pilgrim
- Shannon Woodward as Hollie
- Kevin McDonald as Edgar Wrong
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Lucas’s Agent / Actress in a Movie Within The Show
- Griffin Newman as Actor in a Movie Within The Show / Butler / Valet
- Tony Oliver as First A.D.
- Ryan Simpkins as Slate Girl
- Nelson Franklin as Documentarian
- Michael Bacall as Envy Fan #4
- Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers as TV Gossips
- Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as Studio Security
- Kal Penn as Janitor
- “Weird Al” Yankovic as Documentary Announcer
- Seiichiro Yamashita as Anime Boy
- Haruka Shiraishi as Anime Girl
- Metric as themselves
And here’s the Japanese voice cast:
- Hiro Shimono as Scott Pilgrim
- Fairouz Ai as Ramona Flowers
- Tomokazu Seki as Gideon Graves
- Shinji Saito as Matthew Patel
- Kana Hanazawa as Envy Adams
- Yuichi Nakamura as Lucas Lee
- Wataru Hatano as Todd Ingram
- Naomi Ohzora as Roxie Richter
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Ken Katayanagi and Kyle Katayanagi
- Aoi Koga as Knives Chau
- Katsuya Fukunishi as Wallace Wells
- Yuto Kawasaki as Young Neil
- Tomo Muranaka as Kim Pine
- • Anri Katsu as Stephen Stills
- • Yu Kobayashi as Julie Powers
- • Misato Matsuoka as Stacey Pilgrim
All episodes of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” are streaming on Netflix.
Leave a Reply