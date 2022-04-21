box office The Northman The Bad Guys The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

‘The Bad Guys’ Leads a Crucial Box Office Weekend for Non-Franchise Films

by | April 21, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Can well-reviewed original films like ”The Northman“ and ”Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent“ find a theatrical audience?

After two weekends in which sequels topped the box office charts, theaters will see three non-franchise films hit theaters in what will be a big test to see if original films can still find an audience in theaters.

For families, Universal and DreamWorks Animation will send in “The Bad Guys,” an adaptation of Aaron Blabey’s graphic novel series about a group of animal thieves who try to turn over a new leaf. Mature audiences will have two wholly original offerings: Lionsgate’s meta comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” starring Nicolas Cage and Focus Features’ bloody Viking revenge epic “The Northman.”

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

