Vince Vaughn Transports a Severed Arm and Becomes a Murder Suspect in ‘Bad Monkey’ Trailer | Video

Vince Vaughn stars in Apple TV+’s “Bad Monkey” as a former Miami cop who gets wrapped into a murder mystery — all because he agreed to transport a severed arm across Florida.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel of the same name, “Bad Monkey” follows Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police and is now a health inspector in the Keys as he aims to get back in with the department by proving a mysterious death was really a murder.

In the trailer for the new series, Yancy explains he was suspended from the force for being “consistently reckless, inappropriate and glib.” When he’s put on second string, Yancy is given the task of driving a limb to Miami to be buried in a proper funeral service. But when he meets the widow of the deceased, played by “Search Party” star Meredith Hagner, he becomes suspicious there was foul play involved.

“What if this wasn’t an accident? I’m telling you, she was trying very hard to cry,” Yancy says in the trailer, only to be told “leave it alone” by his friend, who reminds him he’s not a cop anymore.

Naturally, Yancy can’t help himself and finds himself at the center of the mystery, even becoming a suspect in the process.

In addition to Vaughn and Hagner, the “Bad Monkey” cast includes L. Scott Caldwell (“The Fugitive”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Natalie Martinez (“La Promesa del Retorno”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live,” “Holidate”), Michelle Monaghan (“Gone Baby Gone”), Ronald Peet (“First Reformed”) and Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”). John Ortiz (“American Fiction), Zach Braff (“Scrubs”), Ashley Nicole Black (“Ted Lasso”), Scott Glenn (“The Leftovers”) and Charlotte Lawrence will guest star.

Vaughn will also EP alongside Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking”), who serves as showrunner and executive produces for Doozer Productions. Additional EPs for the Warner Bros. TV-produced series include Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Marcos Siega and Liza Katzer.

“Bad Monkey” debuts its first two episodes on Aug. 14, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through Oct. 9 on Apple TV+.