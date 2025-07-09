‘Ballard’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the ‘Bosch’ Spinoff?

Prime Video’s “Bosch” spinoff series is here, and you’ll probably recognize quite a few faces in “Ballard.” But, if you’re struggling to place them, we can help you out.

Now streaming, and based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels, “Ballard” centers on Detective Renee Ballard, the fearless new leader of LAPD’s cold case unit. The thing about this unit is, it’s made up entirely of volunteers, and has no money being funneled into it to help.

Still, those volunteers are pretty good. Here’s who you’ll recognize among them.

Maggie Q in “Ballard.” (Greg Gayne/Prime Video)

Reneé Ballard (Maggie Q)

Reneé Ballard leads the LAPD’s new cold case division, and is the protagonist of our story. She’s played by Maggie Q, who you might recognize from the “Divergent” franchise, “Designated Survivor” and more.

Courtney Taylor (Zamira Parker) in BALLARD. Patrick Wymore/Prime Video

Zamira Parker (Courtney Taylor)

Zamira is played by Courtney Taylor, who most recently appeared in “Abbott Elementary” as Erika, and “Shrinking” as Courtney. She’s also had roles in series including “Neon,” “The Company You Keep,” “Insecure” and more.

John Carroll Lynch (Thomas Laffont) in BALLARD. Greg Gayne/Prime Video

Thomas Laffont (John Carroll Lynch)

John Carroll Lynch brings Thomas Laffont to life, and you’ve seen him in a whole lot of projects before. Most notably, he starred in “The Drew Carey Show” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” but you’ll also recognize him from “The Americans,” “American Horror Story” and more.

Michael Mosley (Ted Rawls) in BALLARD. Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video

Ted Rawls (Michael Mosley)

Like John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley is probably a very familiar face to fans. He had a brief but very memorable stint as 3XK in ABC’s hit “Castle,” but had longer terms in “Scrubs,” “Pan Am,” “Sirens,” “Longmire,” “Ozark” and more.

Rebecca Field (Colleen Hatteras) in BALLARD. Greg Gayne/Prime Video

Colleen Hateras (Rebecca Field)

Colleen Hateras is played by Rebecca Field, who most recently appeared in Netflix’s since-cancelled “The Residence.” Prior to that, you might recognize her from “All Rise” or “Gordita Chronicles.”

Victoria Moroles (Martina Castro) in BALLARD. Tyler Golden/Prime Video

Martina Castro (Victoria Moroles)

Victoria Moroles plays Martina, though you’ll likely recognize her from her teen years. Moroles starred in “Teen Wolf,” Disney Channel’s “Liv and Maddie,” and Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.”

Amy Hill (Tutu) in BALLARD. Tyler Golden/Prime Video

Tutu (Amy Hill)

Ironically, this is the second character named Tutu that Amy Hill has played this year. The first came back in May, in Disney’s live action “Lilo and Stitch” adaptation. You’ll also recognize Hill from “50 First Dates,” “Magnum P.I.” and more.

Ricardo Chavira (Detective Robert Olivas) in BALLARD. Tyler Golden/Prime Video

Robert Olivas (Ricardo Chavira)

Detective Robert Olivas is brought to life by Ricardo Chavira, best known for starring as Carlos Solis in “Desperate Housewives.” But, if you missed that series, you might recognize him from episodes of “The Santa Clarita Diet,” “Scandal,” “Kevin Can Wait” and others.

Noah Bean (Councilman Jake Pearlman) in BALLARD. Patrick Wymore/Prime Video

Jake Pearlman (Noah Bean)

Noah Bean plays Councilman Jake Pearlman, having previously starred in series including NBC’s short-lived “The Endgame,” as well as “12 Monkeys,” “Nikita,” “Damages” and more.

Alain Uy (Nelson Hastings) in BALLARD. Patrick Wymore/Prime Video

Nelson Hastings (Alain Uy)

Just prior to starring as Nelson Hastings on “Ballard,” Alain Uy played Feng in “The Cleaning Lady.” You might also recognize him in firefighter gear, thanks to his time as Captain Pat Aquino on ABC’s “Station 19.”

Hector Hugo (Capt. Berchem) in BALLARD S1. Tyler Golden/Prime Video

Captain Berchem (Hector Hugo)

Captain Berchem is played by Hector Hugo, who has popped up in episodes of multiple beloved series. You might’ve spotted him in “Castle,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Criminal Minds,” “Veep,” “Snowfall” and more.

Titus Welliver (Bosch) in BALLARD. Greg Gayne/Prime Video

Bosch (Titus Welliver)

You can’t have a “Bosch” spinoff without an appearance from Bosch himself, and as such, Titus Welliver returns to reprise the role in “Ballard.”