John Wick spin-off “Ballerina” has been pushed a year and will now be released on June 6, 2025. “The Crow” will now be released this year on June 7, Lionsgate announced on Wednesday.

There is already immense anticipation for “Ballerina” among “John Wick” fans, with advance tracking data indicating high interest. In light of this, the studio has opted to ratchet up the action sequences to satisfy expectations.

Chad Stahelski, who oversees the “John Wick” franchise along with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road, is working closely with “Ballerina” director Len Wiseman on the additional action sequences, with everyone involved appreciating having the additional time to complete the film.

With production on “The Crow” being completed, there is no need to rush “Ballerina” into theaters.

Additionally, an untitled Guy Ritchie film will be released on January 17, 2025. This film will reteam Ritchie with stars Henry Cavill and Eiza González following their upcoming Lionsgate film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” which is slated to open on April 19.

“Ballerina” stars Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves. The film is directed by Wiseman, written by Shay Hatten, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, and produced by Iwanyk, Lee and Stahelski.

“The Crow” stars Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila and Jordan Bolger. Directed by Rupert Sanders, the film is written by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider, based on the graphic novel created, written and illustrated by James O’Barr. The film is produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, Samuel Hadida and Edward R. Pressman.

In the upcoming Untitled Guy Ritchie action film, two extraction specialists (Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal) must designate a route of escape for a senior negotiator (González). The project is written and directed by Ritchie and produced by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and John Friedberg.