‘Barbie’ 4K Blu-ray Sets October Release Date

A month after the blockbuster was made available to purchase on Digital, “Barbie” comes to physical media in October. The film will be released on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 17, complete with a host of bonus features for “Barbie” fanatics to fawn over. Unfortunately, the disc does not include an audio commentary from director Greta Gerwig.

The bonus features included on the disc are as follows:

Welcome to Barbie Land – featurette

Becoming Barbie – featurette

Playing Dress-Up – featurette

Musical Make-Believe – featurette

All-Star Barbie Party – featurette

It’s A Weird World – featurette

“Barbie” hit theaters in July and smashed a number of box office records, accumulating $1.43 billion at the worldwide box office and scoring big with critics. The Warner Bros. release now has its eye on awards season, as its stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as well as Gerwig are in contention alongside the film’s bevy of craftspeople.

Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel. The film’s producers are Oscar nominees David Heyman, Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.