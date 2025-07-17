‘Barbie’ Animated Film in the Works at Illumination, Mattel Studios

The famed doll will join “Super Mario Bros.” as the second IP-based project at Illumination

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 18: The toy doll Barbie appears in her various incarnations at Leuralla NSW toy and railway museum, as the iconic doll approaches her 50th birthhday May 18, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. First launched at the New York Toy Show in 1959, Barbie has now become the largest selling toy ever produced. Barbie has worn the outfits of the great designers such as Dior, Ralph Lauren, Armani, Versace and many others, and has seen a career of almost 50 years of dramatic social, cultural and political changes. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
(Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Two years after Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” became the highest grossing film of 2023, Mattel Studios will produce an animated film based on their famed doll with Illumination that will be released by Universal Pictures.

The project will be the first theatrically released animated “Barbie” film after years of straight-to-video animated movies. It also marks Illumination’s second project based around an outside IP after it set a studio record with the $1.36 billion “Super Mario Bros. Movie” with Nintendo in 2023. A sequel to that film is set for release next year.

Read Next
Mattel Combines Film, TV Units Under Robbie Brenner

The “Barbie” deal comes a month after Mattel combined its film and television production divisions into Mattel Studios under the leadership of Robbie Brenner. The studio will release a film adaptation of “Masters of the Universe” with Amazon MGM in June 2026 and has various more productions in development including “Matchbox” starring John Cena and “Hot Wheels” with Jon M. Chu set to direct.

The 2023 “Barbie” film, directed by Greta Gerwig, set a new studio record for Warner Bros. with $1.44 billion grossed at the global box office. It stands as the highest grossing film directed by a woman and was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The new project was first reported by Deadline.

Skip Brittenham in Beverly Hills, 2011 (Credit: Mathew Imaging/WireImage)
Read Next
Skip Brittenham, Legendary Entertainment Lawyer for Eddie Murphy and Harrison Ford, Dies at 83

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments