Mattel Combines Film, TV Units Under Robbie Brenner

Mattel is combining its film and television production units into a single unit under the direction of Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner, who will serve as president and chief content officer of the new company and continue to report to chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz.

The toy company also named three new department heads at the unified banner who will report to Brenner: Jennifer Breslow will be head of television, while Darian Lanzetta and Tom McNulty will be senior executives in charge of the film division.

“Our vision for Mattel Studios is to collaborate with leading creators to make standout quality content based on Mattel’s iconic brands that will resonate in culture and appeal to global audiences,” Kreiz said in a Monday statement.

“Robbie’s relationships, track record and expertise in leading the creative process for brand-led content will strengthen Mattel’s position as a trusted partner for the world’s top creative talent across film and television. We look forward to Mattel Studios’ success under Robbie’s continued and expanded leadership,” he added.

Brenner joined Mattel in 2018 and oversaw production of the cultural phenomenon “Barbie,” which became the highest-grossing film of 2023 with $1.44 billion at the global box office. The film earned Brenner her second Best Picture Oscar nomination as a producer, following the nomination of “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2014.

“Mattel has attracted some of the greatest talent of our generation to reimagine our brands and characters as motion pictures. I am grateful for the opportunity to create unparalleled stories from our beloved IP beyond film into episodic content. We proudly welcome Jennifer, Darian and Tom as we embark on this next exciting phase of Mattel’s entertainment journey,” Brenner said.

Under Brenner’s leadership, Mattel has dozens of film and TV titles on their slate, including 14 TV series set to be released this year from Breslow’s division. On McNulty and Lanzetta’s side, Mattel’s film division is currently shooting “Masters of the Universe” for release by Amazon MGM in June 2026 and “Matchbox” starring John Cena set for release by Apple in fall 2026.