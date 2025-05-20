Mattel, TriStar to Develop Film Based on Whac-a-Mole

With films based on “Masters of the Universe” and Matchbox toy cars already in development, Mattel Films is adding a live-action/animated hybrid movie based on the classic game Whac-a-Mole to their production slate with TriStar as its partner.

“Whac-A-Mole is more than a game — it’s a laugh-out-loud battle of reflexes that has brought joy and a little chaos to families for five decades. We’re beyond excited to team up with TriStar Pictures to turn the iconic experience into a wild, action-packed ride for the big screen,” Mattel Films president Robbie Brenner said.

Whac-a-Mole was first created as an arcade game by the Japanese company TOGO in 1975, challenging players to hit toy moles that popped out of a series of holes with a soft mallet before they fell back down. The game became a cultural touchstone, often used to refer to futile tasks. Mattel acquired the trademark to the game in 2008 and has released a home version with moles that light up instead of popping out of holes.

The film will be overseen by Elizabeth Bassin and Steve Spohr for Mattel Films, and by Shary Shirazi and Kelseigh Coombs for TriStar Pictures.

“Mattel continues to create impact with their films, and Whac-A-Mole is no exception – a brand that has been in culture for generations,” added TriStar president Nicole Brown. “We look forward to partnering with them to bring audiences a fresh, unexpected take on this absolute classic.”

Since scoring the highest grossing film of 2023 with Warner Bros. and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” Mattel has begun searching through its catalog of toys and games for more potential film adaptations.

“Masters of the Universe,” which is currently shooting in the U.K., will be based on the classic 80s toy line and animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” with Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Alison Brie, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto and Idris Elba rounding out the cast. “Bumblebee” and “Kubo and the Two Strings” filmmaker Travis Knight is directing, with a release set by Amazon MGM for June 5, 2026.

The studio is also producing a movie based on the classic Matchbox die-cast toy car series starring John Cena and Jessica Biel. Skydance and Apple are co-producing the film for a release in fall 2026.