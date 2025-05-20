NBC Secures US Rights to Game Show ‘Win Win’

Every prize won in the studio will also be won by a member of the audience sitting a home

Win Win
"Win Win" key art (Photo Credit: NBC)

Game shows are getting a makeover thanks to NBC. The network has secured the U.S. rights to “Win Win!” a show where every prize won in the studio will also be won by someone watching the show from their living room.

The show follows 40 contestants who are playing in studio as viewers are able to play along at home using an app. Contestants will then battle it out by answering questions based on a unique nationwide survey. Every episode will have multiple winners as the show builds to its jackpot, which will be awarded during its final episode. The series is being described as a “dynamic mix of strategy, trivia and high-stakes decision-making.”

“Win Win!” was created by Hello Dolly and recently commissioned by ITV in the U.K. The format is licensed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal Studio Group (USG).

“‘Win Win!’ is a fresh, high-stakes format that delivers on its name by giving viewers and contestants alike the chance to walk away winners,” Sharon Vuong, executive vice president of Unscripted Programming for NBC, said in a statement to press. “We look forward to partnering with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Hello Dolly to further develop this uniquely rewarding game show for our American audience.”

“This is exactly the type of format that defines our ambitions as a studio,” Toby Gorman, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio, added.

“We’re excited to be working with UTAS to bring this unique, exciting format to U.S. audiences,” Hello Dolly co-founders Victoria Ashbourne and Stuart Shawcross said. “NBC has a great reputation for launching big, noisy, family-friendly shows, so ‘Win Win!’ should fit right in!”

“Win Win!” will join NBC’s other game shows, which include “The Wall,” “That’s My Jam” and “Password.”

