Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe Comedy Series, the NBA Lead NBC’s 2025-26 Lineup

NBC has greenlit a new comedy series starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe, which leads the network’s 2025-26 alongside the NBA.

The new series, titled “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” focuses on a disgraced former football player (Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image, according to the official logline. It is executive produced by “30 Rock” creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” will debut in the 2025-26 alongside returning comedies “St. Denis Medical” and “Happy’s Place” which took the coveted comedy slots on Monday and Friday upon the cancellations of “Night Court” and “Lopez vs Lopez.”

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” will either be slotted after “St. Denis Medical” on Mondays or after “Happy’s Place” on Fridays, with an additional slot open for NBC comedy pilots — which include “Stumble” from Jeff and Liz Astrof and an untitled project from Sierra Teller Ornelas — to air in the 2025-26 season if greenlit.

Beginning in October, when NBC kicks off its 11-year deal with the NBA, Peacock will livestream national Monday night games before games are broadcast across NBC and Peacock on Tuesday nights, filling the entirety of Tuesday night primetime. In spring 2026, NBC will launch “Sunday Night Basketball” across NBC and Peacock, alongside playoffs and WNBA Coverage.

Before the NBA kicks off in October, NBC’s Tuesday nights in September will see “The Voice” air from 8-10 p.m. before new unscripted show “On Brand With Jimmy Fallon,” which follows the late night host as he starts a premier marketing agency, airs at 10 p.m.

With the NBA’s return making fewer primetime spots available for scripted programming, freshman series “Brilliant Minds” and “The Hunting Party” made the cut over “Suits LA,” “The Irrational,” “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” and “Found.” There’s still a chance for “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” to move to Peacock, according to programming planning strategy president Jeff Bader and SVP of program planning and scheduling Steve Kern, who told press that a potential move to the streamer was something considered for every show.

While the execs noted the NBA broke up the network’s comedy block — which helped launch “St. Denis Medical” last season — Bader noted the scripted programming line up isn’t “dramatically less” than pre-NBA seasons. “I actually think we did a good job of carving out scripted time, given that we do not have Tuesdays,” Bader said.

“Brilliant Minds” will air after “The Voice” on Mondays, while “The Hunting Party” airs Thursday at 10 p.m. after “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU.” The “Chicago” franchise will continue holding down Wednesday night, with “Chicago Med” airing at 8 p.m., “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m. and “Chicago P.D.” closing out the night at 10 p.m.

“We’re really going to lean into [these sophomore shows],” Bader told press. “‘Brilliant Minds’ only had 13 episodes, and first season of ‘Hunting Party’ only had 10 episodes. We need to give these full seasons and really lean into them … really get them established.”

For NBC’s full 2025-26 lineup, see below.

Mondays

8-10 p.m. — “The Voice”

10-11 p.m. — “Brilliant Minds”

Tuesdays (September)

8-10 p.m. — “The Voice”

10-11 p.m. — “On Brand With Jimmy Fallon” (new series)

Tuesdays (October)

8-11 p.m. — NBA

Wednesdays

8-9 p.m. — “Chicago Med”

9-10 p.m. — “Chicago Fire”

10-11 p.m. — “Chicago P.D.”

Thursdays

8-9 p.m. — “Law & Order”

9-10 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU”

10-11 p.m. — “The Hunting Party”

Fridays

8-9 p.m. — “On Brand With Jimmy Fallon” (new series)

9-10 p.m. — “Dateline NBC “

Saturdays

7-7:30 p.m. — Big Ten Pregame/Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 p.m. — Big Ten Saturday Night/Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

Sundays