Michael Jordan to Join NBC Sports as NBA Coverage Special Contributor

NBA legend Michael Jordan is stepping back into the sports arena this fall, but instead of as a baller or an executive, he’s been tapped to join NBC Sports as an NBA coverage special contributor – his debut in a network broadcast booth.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said in a statement. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

All six of Jordan’s championships with the Chicago Bulls were broadcast on NBC, which lost the NBA broadcast rights to ABC/ESPN in 2003. NBC is returning this season as a broadcaster of regular-season games – up to 100 – including select playoff games and the All-Star Game; while the Finals will remain on ABC.

Jordan’s new gig was shared during NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation in New York City.

“Michael’s legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself,” NBC Sports President, Rick Cordella said, adding that he’s “incredibly proud” the iconic player will be joining NBC’s NBA coverage.

The six-time NBA champion, best known for his years leading the Chicago Bulls, is a decorated athlete on and off the court. In addition to his earning the NBA All-Star title 14 times and winning two Olympic gold medals, among other achievements, Jordan is also the inspiration behind the mega popular sneaker line Air Jordans. He’s also a minority stake co-owner of the Charolotte Hornets and 23XI Racing in NASCAR.