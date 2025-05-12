Rob Gronkowski Shocks Fox Upfront Crowd With Joke About Bill Belichick’s Young Girlfriend

Rob Gronkowski kicked off Fox’s upfront presentation with a joke that shocked the audience full of advertisers and press: a roast of his former coach, Bill Belichick and his younger girlfriend.

Gronkowski was brought up to the New York City stage by Fox alongside “Celebrity Weakest Link” host Jane Lynch, who threw a “Weakest Link”-esque question to the former NFL player and Fox News analyst Harris Faulkner by asking “When was the very first upfront?”

Gronkowski guessed 1962, which was just a bit off from the answer of 1960. “Well, of course, back in 1962, Fox wasn’t even a twinkle in Rupert Murdoch’s eye,” Faulkner said. “Fox didn’t begin broadcasting until 1986.”

“Well, in 1986, Coach Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t a twinkle in her father’s eye,” Gronkowski said, calling out Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Gronkowski’s joke comes amid media frenzy surrounding Belichick and Hudson after the couple made headlines in April when a “CBS Sunday Morning” interview was interrupted by Hudson, who refused to answer how they met. “We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said off-camera in the middle of the interview when Belichick, 73, was asked how he and his girlfriend met.

The interview went viral and several days later, Belichick issued a statement regarding the segment, clarifying that Hudson “was not deflecting any specific question or topic, but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

“I agreed to speak with ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.’ Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick’s statement reads.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” he continued. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”