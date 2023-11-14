The last decade hasn’t been particularly kind to comedy movies. Of the Top 50 highest-grossing comedies of all time, just seven of them were released in the last 10 years. Compare that to the Top 50 highest-grossing films in general, of which 35, or 80%, came out in 2013 or later.

“Barbie” could soon be the first non-sequel, non-superhero comedy to finish first at the box office the year of its premiere since “Finding Nemo” in 2003. Until very recently, the consensus has been that comedy just doesn’t bring people into theaters anymore — unless it’s being delivered by costumed superheroes in between explosive action scenes.