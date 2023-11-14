Does the Billion-Dollar ‘Barbie’ Box Office Mean Blockbuster Comedies Are Back? | Charts

Ranker data reveals a generational divide in the films comedy fans are connecting with

Ryan Gosling's Ken and Margot Robbie's Barbie sing in a pink car
(Warner Bros.)

The last decade hasn’t been particularly kind to comedy movies. Of the Top 50 highest-grossing comedies of all time, just seven of them were released in the last 10 years. Compare that to the Top 50 highest-grossing films in general, of which 35, or 80%, came out in 2013 or later.

“Barbie” could soon be the first non-sequel, non-superhero comedy to finish first at the box office the year of its premiere since “Finding Nemo” in 2003. Until very recently, the consensus has been that comedy just doesn’t bring people into theaters anymore — unless it’s being delivered by costumed superheroes in between explosive action scenes. 

    A friend of mine recently completed a big, broad comedy with name actors for well under a million dollars. So far, every distributor he’s shown it to has liked it, but despite its low cost, they’ve all passed because “comedy in theatres doesn’t work anymore.” Well, yeah, because they aren’t putting any out. Talk about a self-fulfilling prophecy!

