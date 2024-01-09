‘Barbie,’ ‘Ferrari’ Land Nominations From Cinema Audio Society

“Barbie,” “Ferrari,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro” and “Oppenheimer” have received nominations for the 60th annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing in 2023, the Cinema Audio Society announced on Tuesday.

All five of those films are also on the 10-film Oscar shortlist in the Best Sound category. Since the Oscars combined Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing into a single Best Sound category in 2020, CAS nominees have gone on to receive 13 of the 15 Oscar nominations. All five nominees matched last year, after four of the five had matched the first two years.

In the animation category, the CAS nominees were “The Boy and the Heron,” “Elemental,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Documentary nominations went to “American Symphony,” “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” and “32 Sounds.”

Television nominees included “Beef,” “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Bear,” “100 Foot Wave” and “Bono & the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman.”

The CAS Awards will take place on Saturday, March 2 at the Beverly Hilton. Also at that ceremony, sound mixer Joe Earle will receive the CAS Career Achievement Award.

Tickets to the ceremony will be available at www.cinemaaudiosociety.org on Monday, Jan. 15th.

Here is the full list of nominees. Names of the nominated sound mixers can be found at the CAS website.

Motion Pictures – Live Action

“Barbie”

“Ferrari”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

Motion Pictures – Animated

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“The Super Mario Brothers Movie”

Motion Pictures – Documentary

“American Symphony”

“Little Richard: I Am Everything”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

“32 Sounds”

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

“All the Light We Cannot See”: Ep.4

“Beef”: Ep.9 “The Great Fabricator”

“Black Mirror”: S6, Ep3. “Beyond The Sea”

“Daisy Jones & The Six”: Ep. 10 “Track 10: Rock n’ Roll Suicide”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Television Series – One Hour

“Succession”: S04 E03 “Connor’s Wedding”

“Ted Lasso”: S03 E12 “So Long, Farewell”

“The Crown”: S05 E08 “Gunpowder”

“The Last of Us”: S01 E01 “When You’re Lost In The Darkness”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: S05 E06 “The Testi-Roastial”

Television Series – Half Hour

“Barry”: S04 E08 “Wow”

“Only Murders in the Building”: S03 E08 “Sitzprobe”

“The Bear”: S02 E07 “Forks”

“The Mandalorian”: S03 E08 “The Return”

“What We Do in the Shadows”: S05 E05 “Local News:

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials

“100 Foot Wave”: S02 E05 “Lost at Sea”

“Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”: S05 E09 “Over The Limit”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: S08 E31 John Oliver; Broadway Cast of “The Lion King”

“Welcome to Wrexham”: S02 E06 “Ballers”

Student Recognition Award Finalists

Allison Blum, Savannah College of Art and Design

Shubhi Sahni, University of Southern California

Doris (Yushu) Shen, University of Southern California

Eunseo (Bella) So, Savannah College of Art and Design

William Tate, Georgia State University