“Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira is set to join Ariana DeBose in the cast of “House of Spoils,” a psychological thriller from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse.

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy (“Blow the Man Down”) will direct the feature film based on their own script and original idea.

“House of Spoils” follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant — a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate — where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self-doubts and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

The film will be available via Prime Video, and production is slated to begin this fall.

Producers on “House of Spoils” are Jason Blum for Blumhouse, Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin and Drew Houpt for Secret Engine, and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer. Executive producers are Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television.

On the television side, Ferreira is known for her role as Kat in HBO’s hit series “Euphoria,” and she just recently announced that she would be leaving the series. In film, she starred opposite Haley Lu Richardson in the HBO Max road trip comedy “Unpregnant.”

“House of Spoils” reunites Cole, Krudy, Secret Engine, and Amazon Studios following Amazon Studios’ acquisition of worldwide rights to their film “Blow the Man Down” out of TIFF in 2019.

Ferreira is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Aperture Talent Agency, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan and Highlight PR.

THR first reported the news.